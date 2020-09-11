 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Sept. 11
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Merlin Borke, 96, Bismarck, private family service. (Eastgate Funeral Service) * 

Harold Krueger, 96, Wishek, 10 a.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home) 

Norma C. Beckman, 94, Hannover, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Center. (Goetz Funeral Home) 

Eva Helbling, 94, St. Anthony, 11 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home) 

Joe Volk, 59, Bismarck, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Church 806 E Broadway, Bismarck.

Catherine E. Mount, 82, New Salem, 1 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N Sixth St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

Verna D. Schatz, 91, Glen Ullin, 1 p.m. CT., Glen Ullin Cemetery. (Stevenson Funeral Home) 

Clarence Voigt, 76, Mandan, 1:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N Seventh St., Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

Thomas W. Creed, 93, Bismarck, 2 p.m., 725 S 12th St. #11, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

Lena I. Norberg, 94, Killdeer, 3:30 p.m. CDT, Butte Cemetery, Butte. (Goetz Funeral Home) 

Gae Striebel, 79, New England, 4 p.m., Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson. 

 

