Funerals Today, Sept. 10

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Evelyn Volesky, 86, Bismarck, formerly of Dickinson, 10 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Connie Schwartz, 68, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Michael Benedict, 67, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Eugene Haakenson, 90, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Rev. Justin Johnson, 41, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church in Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Vernon Humann, 83, noon, First Baptist Church of Mandan, 1100 Collins Ave, Mandan. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Lilian Wilson, 98, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., United Church of Christ, 1200 East Highland Acres Road, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.