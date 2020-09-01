Funerals Today, Sept. 1

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Antoinette M. Staudinger, 90, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Services)
Arden N. Omlid, 76, Watford City, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Watford City. (Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home)
Ryan C. Tesky, 42, Bismarck, private family celebration, livestream service available via Parkway Funeral Service's website. (Eastgate Funeral Services)*
