Funerals Today, Sept. 1
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Sept. 1

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Antoinette M. Staudinger, 90, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Services) 

Arden N. Omlid, 76, Watford City, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Watford City. (Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home)  

Ryan C. Tesky, 42, Bismarck, private family celebration, livestream service available via Parkway Funeral Service's website. (Eastgate Funeral Services)* 

