Funerals Today, Sept. 1
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Sept. 1

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Duane Knoll, 61, Mandan, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Rebecca Dahl Dwyer, 53, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St., Bismarck.

Donald A. Nordgren, 83, Bowman, 11 a.m., Bowman Lutheran Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services)

Robert Siegel, 74, Bismarck, 3 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Parkway Funeral Service)

 

