Funerals Today, Oct. 9

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Virgil Horner, 83, 9 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)
Tillie Moch, 98, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Transfiguration, Edgeley. (Williams Funeral Home)
Duane Rub, 85, Bismarck, 11 a.m., GracePoint Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on Bismarck Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Starla Schlabach, 64, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Chester James, 91, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on Eastgate Funeral Service's website.
Sandra Job, 80, Linton, 2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Linton. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek)
Sarah Marchus, 59, 7 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck.*
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.