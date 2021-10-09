 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Oct. 9
0 Comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Oct. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Heinie Connell, 87, 9:30 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Duane Gartner, 85, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. 

Bernard Kills Crow, 74, Fort Yates,  11 a.m., St. Peter's Catholic Church, Fort Yates. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Bradley Knutson, 60, 11 a.m., Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church, 3705 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin. (Ryan Funeral Home) 

Allen Martell, 79, Jamestown, 1 p.m., Haut Funeral Chapel, Jamestown.

Rick Solberg, 67, 3:30 p.m., Bigwoods Lutheran Church, rural Oslo, Minnesota. (DuBore Funeral Home)

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News