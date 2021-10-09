Funerals Today, Oct. 9

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Heinie Connell, 87, 9:30 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Duane Gartner, 85, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Bernard Kills Crow, 74, Fort Yates, 11 a.m., St. Peter's Catholic Church, Fort Yates. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)
Bradley Knutson, 60, 11 a.m., Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church, 3705 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin. (Ryan Funeral Home)
Allen Martell, 79, Jamestown, 1 p.m., Haut Funeral Chapel, Jamestown.
Rick Solberg, 67, 3:30 p.m., Bigwoods Lutheran Church, rural Oslo, Minnesota. (DuBore Funeral Home)