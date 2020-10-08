 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Oct. 8
Funerals Today, Oct. 8

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Donna Dailey, 90, Mandan, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mandan.* (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Burton Beckman, 90, Hannover, 10 a.m. CDT, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Center. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)

Leo Fleckenstein, 86, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Ascension. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)

Mary Hruby, 94, Wilton, 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Wilton. Livestream available on Parkway Funeral Service's website. 

Alex Muggli, 102, Bismarck, 11 a.m. CT, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Duane Dick, 83, 1:30 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

Dan Crowder, 90, 3:30 p.m., Bethel Assembly of God, 200 Shady Lane, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)

