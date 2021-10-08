Funerals Today, Oct. 8

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Ann Basaraba, 85, Dickinson, 10 a.m., St. John Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Belfield. (Stevenson Funeral Home)
Elsie Buchmann, 97, Beulah, 10 a.m. CDT, Concordia Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)
William “Bill” Heth, 77, Dickinson, 10 a.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Stevenson Funeral Home)
Robert Braun, 89, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Holy Spirit, St. Cloud, Minnesota. (Benson Funeral Home)
Terry Fred, 60, Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
David Gast, 82, 1 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Home, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.
Alfred Falk, 90, 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tappen. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Janet DuToit, 78, Washburn, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home)