Funerals Today, Oct. 7
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Larry Bauer, 71, Bismarck, 10 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Jeff Kilzer, 47, Bentley, 10 a.m. MT, St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Mott. Livestream available on the funeral home's website. (Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home, Mott)

Alvin Rasch, 92, Mandan, 12 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home's website.

Evelyn VanLishout, 97, formerly of Mott and Bismarck, 2 p.m., Sunny Slope Cemetery, Mott. (Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo)

