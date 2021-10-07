 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Oct. 7
Funerals Today, Oct. 7

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Susan Cook, 61, Dickinson, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, Richardton. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Allen Blatter, 67, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Amy Lehn, 101, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Donna Ennen, 81, Bismarck, 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Bismarck Funeral Home. 

