Funerals Today, Oct. 7

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Susan Cook, 61, Dickinson, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, Richardton. (Stevenson Funeral Home)
Allen Blatter, 67, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Amy Lehn, 101, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.
Donna Ennen, 81, Bismarck, 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Bismarck Funeral Home.
