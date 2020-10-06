 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Oct. 6
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Oct. 6

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Reinold Zinke, 83, Bismarck, Assembly of God Church, McClusky.* (Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky) 

Kevin Bagley, 56, Bowman, 10 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Bowman. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services, Bowman)

Dave Wetzel, 67, 10 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S 3rd Street, Bismarck. Livestream available on Parkway Funeral Service's website. 

Dr. Robert Schindler, 66, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., GracePoint Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on church's website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Dwayne Grotewold, 95, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on funeral home's website. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News