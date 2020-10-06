Funerals Today, Oct. 6

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Reinold Zinke, 83, Bismarck, Assembly of God Church, McClusky.* (Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky)
Kevin Bagley, 56, Bowman, 10 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Bowman. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services, Bowman)
Dave Wetzel, 67, 10 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S 3rd Street, Bismarck. Livestream available on Parkway Funeral Service's website.
Dr. Robert Schindler, 66, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., GracePoint Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on church's website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Dwayne Grotewold, 95, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on funeral home's website.
