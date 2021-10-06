 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Oct. 6
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Larry Bauer, 71, Bismarck, 10 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Ruby Ciavarella, 45, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Scot Haugen, 57, Mandan, 5:30 p.m., Jaycee Centennial Park Leadership Hall, Bismarck.

