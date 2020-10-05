 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Oct. 5
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Oct. 5

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Gregory Franklund, 64, Bismarck, 10 a.m.* (Eastgate Funeral Service) Livestream available on the funeral home's website.

Marvin Heyne, 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Linton.* (Myers Funeral Home, Linton) Livestream available on the funeral home's website.

Raymond Schuh, 86, Bismarck, 11 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Adelene Kepler, 95, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Gene Nordberg, 89, Bowman, 2 p.m., Bowman Lutheran Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Service)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News