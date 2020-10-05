Funerals Today, Oct. 5

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Gregory Franklund, 64, Bismarck, 10 a.m.* (Eastgate Funeral Service) Livestream available on the funeral home's website.
Marvin Heyne, 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Linton.* (Myers Funeral Home, Linton) Livestream available on the funeral home's website.
Raymond Schuh, 86, Bismarck, 11 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Adelene Kepler, 95, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Gene Nordberg, 89, Bowman, 2 p.m., Bowman Lutheran Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Service)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.