Funerals Today, Oct. 5
Funerals Today, Oct. 5

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Delight Moum, 89, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Jeffrey Selle, 66, 10:30 a.m., Evangel, 3225 N. 14th St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Jim Zueger, 70, Sidney, Montana, 2 p.m., Pella Lutheran Church, Sidney. (Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home) 

