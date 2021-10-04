 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Oct. 4
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Oct. 4

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Beatrice Zander, 86, Mandan, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, ND.

Eugene Gefroh, 83, Hague, 10:30 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. Livestream available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.

Ramona Place, 94, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.

Bryon Bellerud, 62, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. 

Brenda Binder-Steckler, 54, Bismarck, 6:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Masks appreciated. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

