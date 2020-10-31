 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Oct. 31
Funerals Today, Oct. 31

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Karen Hauff, 76, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. 

Vicki Bleick, 68, Elgin, 11 a.m. MT, St. John's Catholic Church, New Leipzig. Livestream available on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website.

Ella Pladsen, 85, New England, 11 a.m., Our Redeemers Lutheran Church, New England. (Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson) 

Anna Zahn, 95, 1 p.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website. 

Annette Viers, 69, Bismarck, 6 to 8 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

