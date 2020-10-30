Funerals Today, Oct. 30

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Ronald Schmidt Sr., 66, Bismarck, 9 a.m.* Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Eilene Sabot, 79, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Marvin Wanzek, 87, Jamestown, 10 a.m., Basilica of St. James, Jamestown. (Haut Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Jamestown)

John Kuhn, 89 and Leona Kuhn, 87, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church's Facebook and YouTube pages. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon)

Richard Pickar, 91, Finley, 10:30 a.m., St. Agatha's Catholic Church, Hope. (Cushman Funeral Home, Cooperstown)

Anna Marie Dahlen, 92, Mandan, 11 a.m. CDT, Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home's Facebook page.