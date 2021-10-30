Funerals Today, Oct. 30

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Anita Stogner, 77, Bismarck, 9:30 a.m., Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Kenneth Neuberger, 66, Hazen, 10 a.m., Salem United Methodist Church. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Presley Meeks, 11 months, 10 a.m., Inspire Family Fellowship, 523 N 21st St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Jeffrey Goyne, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Mandan Moose Lodge. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Dr. Marlin J.E. Johnson, longtime Bismarck physician, 10:30 a.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 Highland Acres Rd., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Joan Johnson, Bismarck, 11 a.m., New Song Community Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Robert Sackman, 87, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Dr. Ann Haugen, 38, 1 p.m., Epiphany Catholic Church 112 6th Ave. NE, Watford City. (Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home)

Allan Harms, 55, Fargo, 2 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Fargo. (West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center)

Shirley Marek, 93, 11 a.m. Sunday, St. Anthony Church, St. Anthony.