Funerals Today, Oct. 3

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Phyllis Sukumlyn, 97, Turtle Lake, 10 a.m., Turtle Lake Baptist Church. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Turtle Lake)
Erica Holding Eagle, 34, Grand Forks, 1 p.m., Twin Buttes Community Center. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)
Clara Beyerle, 91, of Golden Valley, 2 p.m. CDT, Golden Valley Community Center. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)
