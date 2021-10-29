Funerals Today, Oct. 29

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Roland Fischer, 82, Mandan, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Gary Doepke, 69, Washburn, 10:30 a.m., Washburn Baptist Church. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Bernard Neibauer, 80, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Joy McEvers, 94, Lignite, 11 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Lignite. Livestream available on the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Alvin Neuharth, 85, 12 p.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Lillie Huwe, 93, 12 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Adalyne “Toody” Haugen, 96, Killdeer, 2 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Killdeer. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.