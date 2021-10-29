 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Oct. 29

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Roland Fischer, 82, Mandan, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Gary Doepke, 69, Washburn, 10:30 a.m., Washburn Baptist Church. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Bernard Neibauer, 80, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Joy McEvers, 94, Lignite, 11 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Lignite. Livestream available on the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Alvin Neuharth, 85, 12 p.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website. 

Lillie Huwe, 93, 12 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Adalyne “Toody” Haugen, 96, Killdeer, 2 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Killdeer. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will the cruise industry be able to recover?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News