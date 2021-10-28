Funerals Today, Oct. 28

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Randy Reimer, 68, 9:30 a.m., Legacy United Methodist Church. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Joan Ressler, 85, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of Ascension, 1825 S. 3rd St., Bismarck. Family requests attendees wear masks. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Roger Anvik, 74, Beulah, 11 a.m. CDT, New Life Worship Center, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)
Macintosh Doll, 11 a.m, St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael, Minnesota.
Lois Dolan, 100, 1 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 East Highland Acres Rd, Bismarck. Family requests attendees wear masks. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Daline Heinert, 68, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available at the Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Eugene Howarth, 82, Mandan, 3 p.m., Martin's Cemetery, Huff.