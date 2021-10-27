 Skip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Oct. 27

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Pauline Gaab, 85, Richardton, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Richardton. (Ladbury Funeral Service)

Mark Mosset, 53, 10 a.m., Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Allen Albaugh, 55, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Sunne Lutheran Church, Wilton. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Bonnie DeHaven, 61, 11 a.m., Watford City Assembly of God Church 2117 Main Street, Watford City. (Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home)

Delphine Entze, 86 Beulah, 1 p.m. CDT, Prairie View Church of God, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

