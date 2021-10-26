Funerals Today, Oct. 26

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Jeanette Bonnet, 74, McClusky, 10 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Mardella Schulz, 88, Hazen, 10 a.m. CDT, Golgotha Lutheran Church, Golden Valley. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Harry H. Steckler, 91, 10:30 a.m., St. Joachim & St. Anne's Parish, Sun City, Arizona, and 2:30 p.m., National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

Irene Unrath, 99, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.

Percy Horst, 98, Bismarck, formerly of Streeter, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home's website.

Keith Miller, 70, Townsend, Montana, 1 p.m., Montana State Veterans Cemetery.