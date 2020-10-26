Funerals Today, Oct. 26

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Gloriann Wolf, 59, Aurora, Illinois, 9:30 a.m. from Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois St. Lemont, Illinois, to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church.
MaryAnn Vetter, 78, West Fargo, 10 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, West Fargo. (West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center) Livestream available; contact family if interested.
Evan Grove, 14, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Avenue, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Gilbert Rudnick, 92, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. (Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey)
Don Flath, 63, Robinson, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
