Funerals Today, Oct. 25

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Lorine Fedje, 85, Bismarck, 9 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.* Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Alta Schramm, 90, 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave. D, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Coleen Roth, 79, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Boulger Funeral Home)

Ward Whitman, 94, Robinson, 11 a.m., Concordia Lutheran Church, rural Fessenden. (Nelson Funeral Home)

Craig Yazzie, 45, Bismarck, 11 a.m., First Love Church, Lincoln. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)