Funerals Today, Oct. 24
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Elizabeth Huelsman, 91, Turtle Lake, St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Turtle Lake. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Turtle Lake)

Vern Hoover, 87, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home's Facebook page. 

Freddie Freier, 89, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church.* (Eastgate Funeral Service) Livestream available on the church's Facebook page.

Helen White, 90, Bismarck, Bethany Lutheran, Robinson.* Livestream available 11 a.m. on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Bonnie Johnson, 67, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St., Bismarck.

Duane Spooner, 68, Tappen, 2 p.m., St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tappen. Livestream available on Boulger Funeral Home's website.

Jim Lawler, 61, Mandan, 4 p.m. Sunday, DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. 

