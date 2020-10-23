Funerals Today, Oct. 23

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Bonnie Hartze, 78, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website or Eastgate Funeral Service website.
Paula Swanson, 74, Bismarck, 10 a.m.* Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.
Kenneth Vetter, 59, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Melvin Keplin, 70, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.
Beverly Natwick, 85, Williston, livestream available 1 p.m. on the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Facebook page.
