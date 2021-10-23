Funerals Today, Oct. 23

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Kevin Schaefer, 70, New England, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, New England. (Ladbury Funeral Service)

June Brown, 84, Baldwin, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Alvin Schwarz, 84, Fargo, formerly Garrison, 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Garrison.* Livestream available on the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Angeline Maki, 82, Watford City, 11 a.m., Cross Point Church, Watford City. Livestream available on the church's YouTube page and the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Daniel Swanson, 48, Scottsdale, Arizona, 11 a.m., Hansen's Desert Hills Chapel and Cemetery, 6500 E Bell Road, Scottsdale, Arizona.

Willys Wanttaja, 96, 11 a.m., AMVETS, 2402 Railroad Ave., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Violetta Wilkens, 88, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave. C, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Rodney Jaeger, 54, Washburn, 1 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Jean Heinle, 63, Grand Forks, 2 p.m., County Line Cafe, Wilton.

Gerald Sveen, 96, Bemidji, Minnesota and previously of Bottineau, 2 p.m., United Parish Church, 801 Main St, Bottineau.

Joy Burr, 80, Twin Buttes, 10 a.m. CDT Sunday, Twin Buttes Memorial Hall, Twin Buttes. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Roger Heitmann, 90, Harvey, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cornerstone Community Church North Campus, Harvey. (Hertz Funeral Home)