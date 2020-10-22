Funerals Today, Oct. 22

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Randall Mischke, 83, service recording available on the Bismarck Funeral Home website.*

Elaine Breckel, 82, 10 a.m.* Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Home website.

Josephine Roehrich, 92, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Margaret Ketterling, 93, 1 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.* Livestream available on the funeral home's website.

Paul Lafrenz, 65, 1:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.* Livestream available on the funeral home's website.