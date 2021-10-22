 Skip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Oct. 22

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Oluf Sundeen, 84, 10 a.m., Lakota Lutheran Church of Lakota. (Aaker Funeral Home)

Patricia Becker, 66, Napoleon, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Napoleon. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home)

Brent De Kok, 44, 11 a.m., Tony Wald Court, St. Mary's Central High School, 5802 Ridgeland Drive, Bismarck. Livestream available on the school's website. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Muriel Seidel, 93, Bismarck, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St., Bismarck.

Mary Splonskowski, 75, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Donald Wilson, 69, Bismarck, 3 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

