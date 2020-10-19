Funerals Today, Oct. 20

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Leo Haas, 85, Venturia, 2 p.m., Venturia Baptist Cemetery. Livestream available on the Carlsen Funeral Home of Ashley website.
Theresa Leier, 87, Bismarck, 2 p.m., St. Paul's Catholic Church, Tappen. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Robert Weiss, 62, Bismarck, livestream available at 4 p.m. on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.
Bernice Wolf, 69, Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.* Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.
