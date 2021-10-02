Funerals Today, Oct. 2

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Donna McMahon, 95, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Ronald Mischel, 79, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Pro Cathedral of St. Mary, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Lorraine Berger, 96, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Cathedral Church, 520 Raymond St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Pat Hauge, 74, 10:30 a.m. MT, St. John's Lutheran Church, 506 Grant St., Carson. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Loren Wetch, 74, Mandan, 11 a.m., Capital Christian Center, 3838 Jericho Road, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Kathryn Barker, 93, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Loni Pfleger, 59, Bismarck, 6 p.m., Fire and Iron Clubhouse 16; 2020 Third Street, SE, Suite D1, Mandan. Bring a dish to share. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)