Funerals Today, Oct. 2

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Mylo Mautz, 86, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Garrison.* (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)
Harold Benz, 95, Killdeer, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Killdeer. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Killdeer)
Patricia Erlandson, 84, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Vera White Lightning, 71, Cannon Ball, noon, her home in Cannon Ball. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)
Andrew Schweitzer, 87, 1 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. Livestream available at cathedralparish.com. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Marion Martin, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
