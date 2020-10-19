 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Oct. 19
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Michael Peterson, 67, Hazen, 10 a.m. CDT, Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Nancy Degner, 65, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Parkway Funeral Service) 

The Reverend Henry Schneider, 93, 11 a.m., Church of St. Leo the Great, Minot. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot)

