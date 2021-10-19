Funerals Today, Oct. 19

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Peter Weisbeck, 59, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Evangel, 3225 N 14th Street, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Jean Weissman, 85, 11 a.m., Sunflower Cremation and Burial (formerly Sonoran Skies Mortuary), 5650 E. Main St, Mesa, Arizona and Serrano's Mexican Restaurant, 1021 S. Power Rd, Mesa, Arizona.

Thomas Remboldt, 78, Bismarck, 2:30 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, Gackle. (Haut Funeral Home)