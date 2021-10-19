 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Oct. 19
0 Comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Oct. 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Peter Weisbeck, 59, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Evangel, 3225 N 14th Street, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Jean Weissman, 85, 11 a.m., Sunflower Cremation and Burial (formerly Sonoran Skies Mortuary), 5650 E. Main St, Mesa, Arizona and Serrano's Mexican Restaurant, 1021 S. Power Rd, Mesa, Arizona.

Thomas Remboldt, 78, Bismarck, 2:30 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, Gackle. (Haut Funeral Home)

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden honors Powell as 'a dear friend and a patriot'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News