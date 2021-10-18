Funerals Today, Oct. 18

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Dianne Hopfauf, 78, Bismarck, 10 a.m., St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Marlene Bender, 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Elsie Clark, 100, Jamestown, formerly of Underwood, 11 a.m., Faith Evangelical Church, Underwood. (Goetz Funeral Home)
Perry Wolf, 63, Beulah, 11 a.m. CDT, Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)
