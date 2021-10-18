 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Oct. 18
0 Comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Oct. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Dianne Hopfauf, 78, Bismarck, 10 a.m., St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Marlene Bender, 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Elsie Clark, 100, Jamestown, formerly of Underwood, 11 a.m., Faith Evangelical Church, Underwood. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Perry Wolf, 63, Beulah, 11 a.m. CDT, Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton arrive at Calif. hospital

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News