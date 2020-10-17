Funerals Today, Oct. 17

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Beverly Austin, 82, Mott, 11 a.m., Mott Trinity Lutheran Church.*
Dennis Sailer, 77, 10 a.m., George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, S.D. Livestream available on the funeral home website.
Louise Roth, 77, Glen Ullin, 10:30 a.m., Evangelical Congregational Church, Glen Ullin. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.
Maryann Beckler, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Rene Burk, 79, Bowman, 2 p.m., Bowman United Methodist Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home)
Wilbert Friesz, 83, New Leipzig, 2 p.m. MT, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elgin. Livestream available on the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home website.
Rosemary Kopp, 77, Bismarck, 2 p.m. MT, St. Bonaventure's Catholic Cemetery, McIntosh, S.D. (Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home)
