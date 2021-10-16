Funerals Today, Oct. 16

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Allen Ressler, 57, Mandan, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Skip Balzer, 77, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Wilbert Sayler, 98, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Andy Goetz, 32, 11 a.m., St. Martins Catholic Church, Center. Livestream available on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.

Milly McKenzie, 11 a.m., Concordia Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Mildred Archambeau, 85, Mayville, 5 p.m., Jaycee Park Hall, 321E Century Ave., Bismarck. (Baker Funeral Home)