Funerals Today, Oct. 15
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Lynn Starck, 86, New Salem, 10:30 a.m., Peace Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home) 

Paul Hirschkorn, 57, Turtle Lake, 2 p.m., Turtle lake Cemetery. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Turtle Lake)

Marilyn Kreiter, 90, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

John Schweitzer, 94, Bismarck, 2 p.m., St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, Harvey. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Cheryl Frederick, 57, 6:30 p.m., Bismarck Baptist Church, 2211 Laforest Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website. 

