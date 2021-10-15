Funerals Today, Oct. 15

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Howard Yeager, 78, Center, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Center. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Melvin Fischer, 87, Solen, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.
Dorothy McLaughlin, 91, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1313 E. Century Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
George Pehl, 70, Stanton, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Leo Vetter, 92, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Harold DeKrey, 93, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., Steele United Methodist Church, 102 Second St. SW, Steele. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Samuel Van Voorhis, 95, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bismarck Masonic Center. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)