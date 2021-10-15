 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Oct. 15
0 Comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Oct. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Howard Yeager, 78, Center, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Center. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Melvin Fischer, 87, Solen, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Dorothy McLaughlin, 91, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1313 E. Century Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

George Pehl, 70, Stanton, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Leo Vetter, 92, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Harold DeKrey, 93, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., Steele United Methodist Church, 102 Second St. SW, Steele. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Samuel Van Voorhis, 95, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bismarck Masonic Center. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo activity surging at Los Angeles port

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News