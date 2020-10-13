Funerals Today, Oct. 14

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Florence O'Shea, 95, formerly of Turtle Lake, 10 a.m., St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Turtle Lake.* (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Turtle Lake)

Edward Weber, 86, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.

David Andahl, 55, 2 p.m., family farm, 14501 15th St. NW, Bismarck, 58503. Masks are required, please social distance and provide your own chairs. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Timothy Wieben, 71, Bismarck, 6:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.