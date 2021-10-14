Funerals Today, Oct. 14

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Delmar Meier, 65, Dickinson, 10 a.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service)
Loretta Toman, 91, Mandan, 10 a.m., Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan. Livestream available on the funeral home website.
Vicki Sommer, 71, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.
Milo Gunderson, 77, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Capital Christian Center, 3838 Jericho Rd., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Leila Red Tomahawk, 50, 1 p.m., Cannon Ball Red Gym, Cannon Ball. (Kesling Funeral Home)