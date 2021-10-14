 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Oct. 14
0 Comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Oct. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Delmar Meier, 65, Dickinson, 10 a.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service)

Loretta Toman, 91, Mandan, 10 a.m., Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

Vicki Sommer, 71, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.

Milo Gunderson, 77, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Capital Christian Center, 3838 Jericho Rd., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Leila Red Tomahawk, 50, 1 p.m., Cannon Ball Red Gym, Cannon Ball. (Kesling Funeral Home)

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News