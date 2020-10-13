Funerals Today, Oct. 13

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Alwine Vetter, 88, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan)
Kenneth Vetter, 59, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Llola Monroe, 91, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home's Facebook page.
Donald Schreiner, 78, Garrison, noon, North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, south of Mandan. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)
Viola Ackerman, 94, Bismarck, 2:30 p.m., Linton City Cemetery, Linton. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
