Funerals Today, Oct. 13
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Oct. 13

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Dean Scheetz, 58, Bismarck, formerly of Hensler, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Michael Steckler, 95, Glen Ullin, 10 a.m. CT, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Everett Holweg, Hazelton, 2 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

