 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Oct. 12
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Oct. 12

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Rose Bosch, 91, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services) 

Ruby Ziegler, 91, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

Logan Kinslow, 68, Bismarck, noon, North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)

Jeanette Adamyk, 86, Wilton, 2 p.m., Mission Evangelical Free Church, Wilton. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News