Funerals Today, Oct. 12

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Rose Bosch, 91, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)
Ruby Ziegler, 91, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Logan Kinslow, 68, Bismarck, noon, North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)
Jeanette Adamyk, 86, Wilton, 2 p.m., Mission Evangelical Free Church, Wilton. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.