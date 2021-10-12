Funerals Today, Oct. 12

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Mary Vetter, 83, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Ascension Church, 1825 South 3rd St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Dorothy Zentner, 94, 10:30 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Eastgate Funeral Service)