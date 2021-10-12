 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Oct. 12
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Oct. 12

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Mary Vetter, 83, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Ascension Church, 1825 South 3rd St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website. 

Dorothy Zentner, 94, 10:30 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

 

 

