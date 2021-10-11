Funerals Today, Oct. 11

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Anton Becker, 87, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Terry Freadrich, 10 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Emil Lauf, 93, 10 a.m. CDT, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Vi Zachmeier, 84, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on funeral home's website. (Weigel Funeral Home)