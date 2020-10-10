Funerals Today, Oct. 10

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Sandy Fahlstrom, 58, Dickinson, 10 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson. Livestream available at the funeral home's website.

Steven Lang, 52, Minot, 10 a.m., Our Redeemer's Church, Minot. Livesytream available on the Thomas Family Funeral Home of Minot website.

Chief David Paetz, 70, Bismarck, formerly of Beulah, 1 p.m. New Life Church, 1320 Tacoma Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on Eastgate Funeral Service's website.

Shirley Dillman, 92, McIntosh, S.D., 1:30 p.m. MT, St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, McIntosh. Livestream available on the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home of Lemmon website.

James Kramer, 76, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E Highland Acres Road, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Herbert Wilson, 99, Bismarck, 2 p.m., livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.