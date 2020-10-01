Funerals Today, Oct. 1

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Delelia Schneider, 88, 10 a.m., St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Ivan Bormann, 100, 11 a.m., United Congregational Church, Mobridge, S.D. (Kesling Funeral Home, Mobridge)
Dwaine Anderson, 87, 11:30 a.m., St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church, Underwood.* (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Underwood)
Richard Bohrer, 54, 2 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Alvin Gross, 83, Napoleon, 2 p.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon)
