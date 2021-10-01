Funerals Today, Oct. 1

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Barbara Braun, 69, First Lutheran Church.* Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Donald Bertsch, 66, 10 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, McClusky and 3 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Andrew Kramer, 90, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Dar Wolfgram, 61, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Ascension Catholic Church, 1825 S 3rd St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Leona Moser, 92, Bismarck, formerly Medina, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Medina. (Eddy Funeral Home)